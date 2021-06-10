$11.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce sales of $11.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.55 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 619.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $52.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 9,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

