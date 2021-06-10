$112.27 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post sales of $112.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.80 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $43.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $462.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $469.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $600.04 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.56 and a beta of 2.91.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

