11,948 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 760,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

IPG stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

