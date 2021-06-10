120,800 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 120,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,387,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

XBI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $134.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,969. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

