$14.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $14.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $14.74 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.

FCCO opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

