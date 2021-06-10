15,542 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,542 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.