$188.60 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $188.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $805.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

