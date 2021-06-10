$2.03 EPS Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $127.54. The company had a trading volume of 282,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.74. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

