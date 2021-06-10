$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $2.31. Landstar System reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

LSTR stock traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $158.78. 6,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,130. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

