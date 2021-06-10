$218.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report sales of $218.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.70 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $873.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

RYN stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,884 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

