$226.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $226.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $905.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

