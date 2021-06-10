24,734 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,111. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.