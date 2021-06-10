2,555 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,971,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

