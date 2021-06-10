$263.87 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce sales of $263.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $231.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 455,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 98,678 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 902,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,438. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.