$27.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report sales of $27.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.31 billion and the highest is $28.21 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $115.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total value of $11,934,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,921,303 shares of company stock valued at $592,339,911 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 74,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,647,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The company has a market cap of $936.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.04. Facebook has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

