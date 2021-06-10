3,220 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Torray LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1,426.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:COO opened at $372.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have commented on COO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.
The Cooper Companies Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
