3,220 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Torray LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1,426.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COO opened at $372.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

