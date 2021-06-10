$335.47 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report $335.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.69 million. Vonage posted sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 1,643,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,347. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at $68,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $48,739,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

