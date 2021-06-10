34,114 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Deluxe by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

