3,430 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $95.09. 688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,270. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

