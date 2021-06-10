$369.80 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $369.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.00 million and the highest is $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

FLOW stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,236. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $71.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

