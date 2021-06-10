376,895 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

