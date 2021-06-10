3,779 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 2,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,066. The company has a market capitalization of $659.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.61.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

