3i Group Plc (LON:III) Receives GBX 1,178 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on III shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.86) on Monday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 773.60 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,235.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Insiders acquired a total of 37 shares of company stock worth $45,074 over the last quarter.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

