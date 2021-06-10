$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce $41.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $43.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 410,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.