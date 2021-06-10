$41.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post sales of $41.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the lowest is $41.86 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $37.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $168.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $168.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $175.10 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $177.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.07 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $606.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

