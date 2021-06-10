$433.45 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce $433.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.60 million and the highest is $433.90 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $2,660,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $87,646,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $7,844,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

