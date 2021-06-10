$437.56 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post sales of $437.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.20 million to $449.14 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in WEX by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.85. 185,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

