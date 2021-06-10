4,525 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Hubbell accounts for approximately 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hubbell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hubbell by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.99. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

