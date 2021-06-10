$476.60 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $476.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $366.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,898. The stock has a market cap of $887.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

