$48.01 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report sales of $48.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the lowest is $47.64 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $202.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $45.67. 4,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.45. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.73.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

