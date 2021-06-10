4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D pharma plc is a pharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of Live Biotherapeutic products a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome. 4D pharma plc, formerly known as Longevity Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBPS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LBPS opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. 4D pharma has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPS. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

