5,100 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.45. 81,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,889,186. The stock has a market cap of $580.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

