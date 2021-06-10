573 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $22.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $571.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,490. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

