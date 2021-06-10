60,000 Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Acquired by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568 in the last ninety days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.25 on Thursday. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $433.58 million, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

