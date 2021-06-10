$62.25 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report sales of $62.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the highest is $67.80 million. Clarus posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $297.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.80 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Clarus stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.93 million, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,322 shares of company stock worth $2,943,763. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

