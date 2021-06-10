$644.50 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report $644.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $624.49 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $607.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.48. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,658,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after acquiring an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

