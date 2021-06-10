6,644 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after buying an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,519,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,615 shares of company stock worth $27,538,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $136.50 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.