75,000 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for approximately 1.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,308,000 after acquiring an additional 556,450 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 542,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 33,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,148. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

