$828.58 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post sales of $828.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.30 million to $845.30 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $798.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 849,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,476. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

