8,798 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.