888 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,707. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock valued at $973,073. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.