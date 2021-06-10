897 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.93. 22,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,465. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.