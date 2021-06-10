8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.11. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

In related news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

