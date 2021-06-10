$91.37 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $91.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $90.55 million. comScore reported sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $371.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in comScore by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in comScore by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 771,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,836. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.23.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

