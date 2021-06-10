$93.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post sales of $93.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the lowest is $92.00 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $36.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $441.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.69 million to $448.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $599.73 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $655.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.43. 20,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of -87.36.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

