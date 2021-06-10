A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of A. O. Smith worth $33,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.09. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,284,956. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

