AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,198.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,198 ($28.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($28.74), with a volume of 11,685 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £496.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,201.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.