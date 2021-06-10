AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. Analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

