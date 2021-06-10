Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
