Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

