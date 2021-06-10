Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $39.64. 30,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,091,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

